iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

