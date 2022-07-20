iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 101,821 shares.The stock last traded at $58.39 and had previously closed at $58.65.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,373,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

