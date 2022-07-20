iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,130 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 308,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,419. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

