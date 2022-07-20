iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 16,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,197. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

