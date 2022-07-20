iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $24,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

