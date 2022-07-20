iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 10.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after buying an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after buying an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

