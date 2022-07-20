iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.67. 929,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

