iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 113,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,360. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.