iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.75. 14,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

