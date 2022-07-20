iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 91,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $236.87 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

