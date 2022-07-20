iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.05. The company had a trading volume of 213,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

