iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,607 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,286.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,233,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,316 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

