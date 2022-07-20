iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance
IYC stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.