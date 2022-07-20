iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

IYC stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

