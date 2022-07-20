Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 65,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.2 %

ITUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 45,006,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,318,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 408,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,323,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.