iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 458,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
