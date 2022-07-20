iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 458,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other iTeos Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,654,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 814,171 shares of company stock valued at $18,315,346. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.