Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

