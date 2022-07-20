Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Itron Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ITRI opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

