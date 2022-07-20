Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.
Itron Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ITRI opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Itron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Itron by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
