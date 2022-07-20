ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.95.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Up 4.4 %

ITVPY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,937. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.