IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Shares Down 1.3%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 5,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IWGFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised IWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.