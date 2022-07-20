J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.49. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

