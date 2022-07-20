J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $208.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

