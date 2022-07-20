Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 9.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
The company has a market cap of $643.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
