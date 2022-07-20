Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 9.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.09. 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $643.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.