Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

State Street Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.