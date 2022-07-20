Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

OMVJF stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

