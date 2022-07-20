Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 91,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 113,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

