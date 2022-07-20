Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eagle Materials Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eagle Materials in a report released on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials’ current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of EXP opened at $120.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.