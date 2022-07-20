Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 4.2 %

JCI stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.