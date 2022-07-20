JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,922,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,656,000 after buying an additional 10,155,001 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,771,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 566.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBEU traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 880,432 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97.

