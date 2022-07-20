JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($32.32) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UN01. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.24) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.25) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($10.10) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.71) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of UN01 traded up €0.96 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.40 ($10.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Uniper has a 12 month low of €8.78 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($42.88). The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.88 and a 200 day moving average of €26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.