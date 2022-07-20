JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Price Target to GBX 144

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Wednesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.