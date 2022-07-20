JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) to Underweight

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.