JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $20.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

TWKS stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

