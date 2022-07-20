JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $38.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 672.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,456 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 58.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

