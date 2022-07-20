JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $114.56 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.