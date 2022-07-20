Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down to $29.18

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $28.00. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 30,636 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,990,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,835,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $31,646,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

