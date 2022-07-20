Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Boosts Position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $10,469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nam Tai Property in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

