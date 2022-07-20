Kahn Brothers Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,943,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,730 shares during the period. New York Community Bancorp accounts for about 6.7% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $52,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,731,000 after purchasing an additional 570,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,351,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

