Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALU opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,108.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,992 shares of company stock worth $293,603. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

