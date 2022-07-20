KamPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $141,192.00 (KAMPAY)

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, KamPay has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KamPay coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. KamPay has a total market cap of $781,982.10 and $141,192.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.34 or 0.00547037 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020339 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015293 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001714 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KamPay
Receive News & Updates for KamPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KamPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.