KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. KBR’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on KBR in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

