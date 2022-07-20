KCCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $316.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00560044 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022759 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.
About KCCPAD
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
