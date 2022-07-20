Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $156.14 million and $2.19 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

