KeeperDAO Price Reaches $29.70 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $18.35 million and $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,628.25 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

