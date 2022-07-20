Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 5,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KELTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

