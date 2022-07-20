KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KemPharm Price Performance

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 26,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,709. KemPharm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $66,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

