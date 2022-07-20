Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $28.94

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $30.01. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 3,291 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 53,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.