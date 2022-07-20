KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,973,293 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

