KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 15,384 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,063. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

