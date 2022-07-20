KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $527,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

VUG stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.57. 24,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

