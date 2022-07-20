KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,615,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,835,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

